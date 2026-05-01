Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (16-14) vs. Washington Nationals (15-17)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

MIL: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130)

MIL: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 1-2, 3.31 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-3, 4.85 ERA

The Brewers will look to Jacob Misiorowski (1-2) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (1-3). Misiorowski's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Misiorowski's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (63.7%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Nationals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -154 favorite, while Washington is a +130 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Nationals are -130 to cover, and the Brewers are +108.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

Brewers versus Nationals on May 1 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

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Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 11 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 30 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 18-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 15 of the 31 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.4%).

Washington has gone 11-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (52.4%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-9-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together an 18-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 30 hits and an OBP of .422, both of which are best among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .505.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 29th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with three doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras has hit three homers this season while driving in 20 runs. He's batting .279 this season and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jake Bauers is batting .260 with a .460 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Bauers brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with four doubles, two walks and six RBIs.

Gary Sanchez has five home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood is hitting .238 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 107th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams has 32 hits with a .405 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .556.

He is currently 28th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Daylen Lile has a .383 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is batting .253 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Brewers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/12/2026: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/11/2026: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/10/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/3/2025: 14-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/2/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/1/2025: 16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/13/2025: 8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/12/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/11/2025: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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