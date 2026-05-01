Rays vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the San Francisco Giants.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Giants Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (18-12) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-18)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and NBCS-BA

Rays vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | SF: (+120)

TB: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 2-2, 3.91 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 2-3, 2.70 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (2-2, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Robbie Ray (2-3, 2.70 ERA). McClanahan and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. McClanahan and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Giants are 3-3-0 against the spread when Ray starts. The Giants have a 2-2 record in Ray's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.4%)

Rays vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Giants, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -142, and San Francisco is +120 playing on the road.

Rays vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +146 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Giants Over/Under

Rays versus Giants on May 1 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Giants Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -142 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 17 of 29 chances this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 18-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have gone 8-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, San Francisco has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Giants have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-3).

The Giants have put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay OPS (.899) this season. He has a .330 batting average, an on-base percentage of .421, and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Junior Caminero has 30 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay batters this season. He's batting .256 with 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .220 with a .450 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson is batting .314 with a .349 OBP and six RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Simpson takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double and two walks.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a slugging percentage of .364, a team-high for the Giants. He's batting .305 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 21st in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .297 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 26th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Casey Schmitt has racked up an on-base percentage of .353 and has 28 hits, both team-best marks for the Giants.

Matt Chapman leads his team with a .353 on-base percentage.

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