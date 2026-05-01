Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (12-19) vs. Miami Marlins (15-16)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 2-2, 4.60 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler against the Marlins and Eury Perez (2-2). Wheeler helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Wheeler's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Marlins have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The Marlins have a 1-2 record in Pérez's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (56.1%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

The Phillies vs Marlins moneyline has Philadelphia as a -116 favorite, while Miami is a -102 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -176 to cover.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Phillies-Marlins on May 1, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 31 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 6-25-0 in 31 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've finished 3-10 in those games.

Miami is 3-9 (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times this season for a 17-12-1 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 25 hits and an OBP of .381, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .225 batting average and a slugging percentage of .595.

Among qualified hitters, he is 127th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is sixth in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven walks and five RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .263 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualifying batters, he is 60th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.386) powered by nine extra-base hits.

Brandon Marsh is batting .303 with a .324 OBP and 17 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Marsh has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with 29 hits. He's batting .315 and slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Hicks hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has a .432 on-base percentage while slugging .451. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .336.

He is currently fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Otto Lopez has put up a slugging percentage of .492, a team-best for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee has three doubles, two triples, a home run and 19 walks while batting .178.

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