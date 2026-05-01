Red Sox vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Astros Game Info

Boston Red Sox (12-19) vs. Houston Astros (12-20)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SCHN

Red Sox vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | HOU: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | HOU: (+102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-200) | HOU: -1.5 (+164)

BOS: +1.5 (-200) | HOU: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Red Sox vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 1-3, 6.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Jake Bennett to the mound, while Mike Burrows (1-3) will answer the bell for the Astros. Bennett did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Astros have a 1-5-0 record against the spread in Burrows' starts. The Astros are 1-2 in Burrows' three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.3%)

Red Sox vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -120 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Astros are +164 to cover, while the Red Sox are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Red Sox-Astros game on May 1 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Astros Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 16 of 31 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 10-21-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 6-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Houston has a record of 6-9 (40%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 32 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-9-0).

The Astros have put together a 12-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 37.5% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .373 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season. He has a .307 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 28 hits and an OBP of .375 this season. He's batting .262 and slugging .486.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Contreras brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Caleb Durbin is batting .172 with a .263 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Ceddanne Rafaela has one home run, 10 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up an on-base percentage of .462, a slugging percentage of .737, and has 42 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .356).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is second in batting average, while his on-base percentage is first and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .293 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Correa is batting .274 with seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Red Sox vs Astros Head to Head

4/1/2026: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/31/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2026: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2025: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/12/2025: 14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/11/2025: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/3/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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