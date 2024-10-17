Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 3 on Oct. 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALCS is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

5:08 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: truTV

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-112) | CLE: (-104)

NYY: (-112) | CLE: (-104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184)

NYY: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 5-5, 2.85 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 2-2, 2.72 ERA

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) for the Yankees and Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA) for the Guardians. Schmidt and his team are 7-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schmidt's team has a record of 9-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Boyd starts, the Guardians are 6-4-0 against the spread. The Guardians have a 4-1 record in Boyd's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while New York is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Yankees are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -184 to cover.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Yankees-Guardians on Oct. 17, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 77 wins in the 134 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 76-57 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 86 of their 164 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 164 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 80-84-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 27 of the 62 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.5%).

Cleveland has a 24-34 record (winning 41.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 166 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-84-9).

The Guardians have put together an 87-79-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 180 hits and an OBP of .458 to go with a slugging percentage of .701. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among all qualifying players, he is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Soto takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .436 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Gleyber Torres has been key for New York with 151 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .378.

Torres brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has totaled 173 hits with a .537 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 93rd, his on-base percentage is 78th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Steven Kwan a has .368 on-base percentage to lead the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .252 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

10/15/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/14/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/22/2024: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/20/2024: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/13/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/3/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

