Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 4 on Oct. 16
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 4 of the ALCS.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (90-72) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)
- Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Time: 8:33 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | TOR: (+118)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 11-8, 3.54 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 5-5, 5.19 ERA
The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 ERA) versus the Blue Jays and Max Scherzer (5-5, 5.19 ERA). When Castillo starts, his team is 16-17-0 against the spread this season. Castillo's team is 15-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have a 9-8-0 ATS record in Scherzer's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 3-5 record in Scherzer's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (54.7%)
Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -138 favorite at home.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Blue Jays are -184 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +152.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The over/under for the Mariners versus Blue Jays game on Oct. 16 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Mariners have won in 66, or 58.4%, of the 113 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Seattle has come away with a win 41 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 88 of their 164 opportunities.
- In 164 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 74-90-0 against the spread.
- The Blue Jays are 44-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 56.4% of those games).
- Toronto has a record of 10-10 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (50%).
- In the 167 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 91 times (91-70-6).
- The Blue Jays have a 95-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.9% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 147 hits and an OBP of .359 this season. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .589.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is third in slugging.
- Julio Rodriguez has hit 32 homers this season while driving in 95 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.
- Rodriguez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has collected 160 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 134 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .526.
- Suarez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double and a walk.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.
- George Springer has 153 hits with a .397 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.
- He is currently fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- Alejandro Kirk is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/15/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
