Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 4 on Oct. 16

In MLB action on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 4 of the ALCS.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (90-72) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025 Time: 8:33 p.m. ET

8:33 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | TOR: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | TOR: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)

SEA: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 11-8, 3.54 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 5-5, 5.19 ERA

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 ERA) versus the Blue Jays and Max Scherzer (5-5, 5.19 ERA). When Castillo starts, his team is 16-17-0 against the spread this season. Castillo's team is 15-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have a 9-8-0 ATS record in Scherzer's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 3-5 record in Scherzer's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54.7%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -138 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Blue Jays are -184 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +152.

The over/under for the Mariners versus Blue Jays game on Oct. 16 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 66, or 58.4%, of the 113 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 41 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 88 of their 164 opportunities.

In 164 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 74-90-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays are 44-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 56.4% of those games).

Toronto has a record of 10-10 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (50%).

In the 167 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 91 times (91-70-6).

The Blue Jays have a 95-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.9% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 147 hits and an OBP of .359 this season. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .589.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 32 homers this season while driving in 95 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 160 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 134 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .526.

Suarez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double and a walk.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.

George Springer has 153 hits with a .397 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

He is currently fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/15/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

