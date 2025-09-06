Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (78-62) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-59)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SNET

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | TOR: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | TOR: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164)

NYY: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 2-1, 3.68 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 11-7, 4.10 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Gil (2-1) for the Yankees and Chris Bassitt (11-7) for the Blue Jays. Gil's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gil's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays are 18-9-0 against the spread when Bassitt starts. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Bassitt's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (59%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Yankees vs Blue Jays moneyline has New York as a -144 favorite, while Toronto is a +122 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +136 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -164.

The over/under for Yankees-Blue Jays on Sept. 6 is 9.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 69 times (59%) in those games.

This year New York has won 52 of 79 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 138 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 64-74-0 against the spread in their 138 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 40 of the 70 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (57.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Toronto has gone 7-7 (50%).

In the 139 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-54-6).

The Blue Jays have an 82-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 152 hits and an OBP of .442, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .663. He's batting .322.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .278 with 23 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying batters, he is 31st in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .208 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .248 with a .486 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .242 with a .339 OBP and 70 RBI for New York this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .293 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 76 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Guerrero takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .477 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .307 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 36th in slugging.

George Springer has 126 hits with a .399 on-base percentage, leading the Blue Jays in both statistics.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .299 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 41 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

