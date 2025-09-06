Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:15 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (82-59) vs. Miami Marlins (65-76)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

PHI: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132)

PHI: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 12-6, 4.05 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 8-11, 5.66 ERA

The Phillies will look to Jesus Luzardo (12-6) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (8-11). When Luzardo starts, his team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season. Luzardo's team is 13-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 13-14-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 27 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 10-11 record in Alcantara's 21 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (59.6%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Marlins, Philadelphia is the favorite at -154, and Miami is +130 playing at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Marlins are -132 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +110.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

The Phillies-Marlins game on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 69 times (64.5%) in those contests.

This year Philadelphia has won 46 of 65 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 134 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 68-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins are 53-61 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.5% of those games).

Miami has a 26-28 record (winning 48.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-70-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 78-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.366) and total hits (128) this season. He's batting .243 batting average while slugging .568.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 113th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 14 homers this season while driving in 68 runs. He's batting .305 this season and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualified hitters, he is fourth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Turner takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .386 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and seven RBIs.

Bryce Harper has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.356/.492.

Bryson Stott is batting .251 with a .324 OBP and 59 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .290 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 142nd in slugging.

Lopez brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with three walks and an RBI.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .352 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .228 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks.

Eric Wagaman has 24 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .237.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2024: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2024: 9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/6/2024: 16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!