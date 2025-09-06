Rays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:15 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Rays vs Guardians Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (71-70) vs. Cleveland Guardians (70-70)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and CLEG

Rays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-138) | CLE: (+118)

TB: (-138) | CLE: (+118) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184)

TB: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 9-11, 4.98 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 9-11, 4.77 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Shane Baz (9-11) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (9-11). When Baz starts, his team is 12-14-0 against the spread this season. Baz's team has been victorious in 58.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-5. The Guardians are 15-11-0 against the spread when Bibee starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those games.

Rays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (65.1%)

Rays vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Guardians reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-138) and Cleveland as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Rays vs Guardians Spread

The Rays are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -184 to cover.

Rays vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Guardians on Sept. 6 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 38, or 59.4%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 19-15 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 136 opportunities.

In 136 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 61-75-0 against the spread.

The Guardians are 34-46 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.5% of those games).

Cleveland is 18-18 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 137 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-69-6).

The Guardians have a 71-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.8% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (140) this season while batting .263 with 66 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .541.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 63rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Caminero will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .293/.352/.475 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .827.

He is 13th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in the majors.

Brandon Lowe has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.315/.486.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 22 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has totaled 145 hits with a .356 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both categories. He's batting .283 and slugging .500.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan is slugging .380 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 37th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .232.

Angel Martinez is batting .225 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Rays vs Guardians Head to Head

9/5/2025: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/27/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/15/2024: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/13/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

