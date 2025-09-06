Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:15 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Saturday.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (81-61) vs. Chicago White Sox (54-88)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-335) | CHW: (+270)

DET: (-335) | CHW: (+270) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-140) | CHW: +1.5 (+116)

DET: -1.5 (-140) | CHW: +1.5 (+116) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 12-4, 2.18 ERA vs Martín Pérez (White Sox) - 1-3, 2.16 ERA

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (12-4) against the White Sox and Martin Perez (1-3). Skubal's team is 12-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 17-6. The White Sox have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The White Sox have a 3-4 record in Pérez's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (69.1%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

The Tigers vs White Sox moneyline has Detroit as a -335 favorite, while Chicago is a +270 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The White Sox are +116 to cover, and the Tigers are -140.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-White Sox contest on Sept. 6, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 56, or 60.9%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Detroit this season, with a -335 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 68 of 136 chances this season.

The Tigers are 65-71-0 against the spread in their 136 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 50 of the 134 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.3%).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 137 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-65-8).

The White Sox have a 78-59-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 142 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .509. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 44th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Greene will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360. He's batting .258 and slugging .390.

Among all qualifying players, he is 81st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.332/.466.

Torkelson takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Zach McKinstry has 11 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

McKinstry has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 35 walks while batting .244. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 119 hits while slugging .430. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is batting .259 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 38 walks.

Mike Tauchman is hitting .271 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

9/5/2025: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

