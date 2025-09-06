Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (87-55) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-78)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-156) | PIT: (+132)

MIL: (-156) | PIT: (+132) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+115) | PIT: +1.5 (-138)

MIL: -1.5 (+115) | PIT: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 5-2, 3.69 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-13, 4.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (5-2) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (6-13) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Woodruff's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woodruff's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Pirates have a 16-11-0 record against the spread in Keller's starts. The Pirates have a 9-12 record in Keller's 21 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.5%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Pirates reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-156) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+132) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +115 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -138.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Pirates game on Sept. 6 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 51, or 65.4%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 17 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 139 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 79-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 43.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (41-53).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 18-28 (39.1%).

In the 134 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-75-6).

The Pirates have a 74-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras is batting .263 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 77 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .358 while slugging .411.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Contreras will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .807, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season. He's batting .292.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Christian Yelich is batting .268 with a .464 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio has 129 hits, which leads Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .276 with 53 extra-base hits.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.408) and leads the Pirates in hits (127). He's batting .245 and with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 107th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz is batting .205 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 151st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen a has .339 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.

Tommy Pham is batting .264 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

9/5/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2025: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/12/2025: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/25/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

