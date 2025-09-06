Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Saturday.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (76-65) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-71)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SNY

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | CIN: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | CIN: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong (Mets) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 12-9, 4.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jonah Tong (1-0) to the mound, while Brady Singer (12-9) will take the ball for the Reds. Tong helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Tong's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds have a 15-10-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds have a 9-4 record in Singer's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (52.9%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while New York is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Reds are -160 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +132.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Reds on Sept. 6, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 57, or 59.4%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 43 times in 77 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 134 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 134 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 64-70-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 75 total times this season. They've gone 35-40 in those games.

Cincinnati is 16-29 (winning just 35.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Reds have played in 134 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-73-7).

The Reds have put together a 69-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.5% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 129 hits and an OBP of .401 this season. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .523.

He is 71st in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Soto hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to 56 extra-base hits. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average ranks 54th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Lindor enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .269 with a .519 slugging percentage and 113 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 134 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .451.

Nimmo has hit safely in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.447) while leading the Reds in hits (149). He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 48th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .367 OBP. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .380.

His batting average is 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 131st in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .238 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 43 walks.

Austin Hays is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Mets vs Reds Head to Head

9/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/19/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/18/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/6/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/7/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

