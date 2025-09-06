Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Saturday.

Dodgers vs Orioles Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-63) vs. Baltimore Orioles (65-76)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | BAL: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | BAL: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | BAL: +1.5 (-138)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | BAL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 11-8, 2.82 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 8-2, 1.39 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8) against the Orioles and Trevor Rogers (8-2). Yamamoto and his team are 12-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 56% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-11. When Rogers starts, the Orioles are 10-3-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 5-2 record in Rogers' seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.1%)

Dodgers vs Orioles Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Orioles moneyline has Los Angeles as a -142 favorite, while Baltimore is a +120 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Orioles are -138 to cover, and the Dodgers are +116.

Dodgers vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Orioles game on Sept. 6, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 69, or 56.1%, of the 123 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 57-42 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 139 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 56-83-0 in 139 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have a 36-42 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Baltimore has a 15-17 record (winning 46.9% of its games).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 138 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-74-4).

The Orioles have put together a 67-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 148 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .603. He's batting .277.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .250 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 94th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 93rd, and his slugging percentage 131st.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 141 base hits, an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .496 this season.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 139 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

Pages takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up a team-high OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.452), while pacing the Orioles in hits (138, while batting .276).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 31st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .248 with 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 98th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Mountcastle has 18 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .266.

Colton Cowser is hitting .211 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Dodgers vs Orioles Head to Head

9/5/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/28/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/27/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/18/2023: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/17/2023: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

