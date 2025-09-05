Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (78-62) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-59)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SNET

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | TOR: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | TOR: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182)

NYY: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 2-2, 2.61 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 8-10, 3.75 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cam Schlittler (2-2) for the Yankees and Kevin Gausman (8-10) for the Blue Jays. Schlittler's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schlittler's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Blue Jays are 12-15-0 ATS in Gausman's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays are 9-5 in Gausman's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.6%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Yankees, Toronto is the underdog at +114, and New York is -134 playing at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -182 to cover.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Blue Jays on Sept. 5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 117 games this season and have come away with the win 69 times (59%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 56 times in 92 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 138 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 64-74-0 against the spread in their 138 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 40-30 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

Toronto is 15-13 (winning 53.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 139 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-54-6).

The Blue Jays have covered 59% of their games this season, going 82-57-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 152 hits and an OBP of .442 to go with a slugging percentage of .663. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .278 with 23 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bellinger enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .208 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .248 with a .486 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm has 28 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 76 walks while hitting .293. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .389.

He ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Guerrero brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .477 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .307 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has 126 hits with a .399 on-base percentage, leading the Blue Jays in both statistics.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .299 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 41 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!