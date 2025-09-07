Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7
Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.
The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Marlins Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (83-59) vs. Miami Marlins (65-77)
- Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | MIA: (+108)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-7, 3.92 ERA vs TBA (Marlins)
Taijuan Walker (4-7) will start for the Phillies in this matchup. The Marlins, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Walker and his team have a record of 9-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Walker's team has a record of 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.
Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (51.6%)
Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +108 underdog despite being at home.
Phillies vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Marlins are -156 to cover, and the Phillies are +130.
Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under
- Phillies versus Marlins, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been favorites in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 70 times (64.8%) in those contests.
- Philadelphia has a record of 61-29 when favored by -126 or more this year.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 135 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 69-66-0 against the spread.
- The Marlins have won 53 of the 115 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.1%).
- Miami has a 41-48 record (winning 46.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- In the 138 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-71-0).
- The Marlins have gone 78-60-0 against the spread this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 128 hits and an OBP of .366 this season. He has a .242 batting average and a slugging percentage of .565.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 115th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 52 extra-base hits. He's batting .305 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- His batting average ranks fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 28th, and his slugging percentage 55th.
- Turner brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .386 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and seven RBIs.
- Bryce Harper has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .497 this season.
- Harper brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
- Bryson Stott has 10 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.
- Stott takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .323 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez is batting .244 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .360 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 143rd in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards' .352 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage.
- Agustin Ramirez is batting .228 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- Eric Wagaman is batting .238 with 25 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.
Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head
- 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/18/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/8/2024: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/7/2024: 9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
