Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (83-59) vs. Miami Marlins (65-77)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)

PHI: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-7, 3.92 ERA vs TBA (Marlins)

Taijuan Walker (4-7) will start for the Phillies in this matchup. The Marlins, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Walker and his team have a record of 9-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Walker's team has a record of 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.6%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Marlins are -156 to cover, and the Phillies are +130.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 70 times (64.8%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 61-29 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 135 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 69-66-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 53 of the 115 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.1%).

Miami has a 41-48 record (winning 46.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 138 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-71-0).

The Marlins have gone 78-60-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 128 hits and an OBP of .366 this season. He has a .242 batting average and a slugging percentage of .565.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 115th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 52 extra-base hits. He's batting .305 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average ranks fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 28th, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Turner brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .386 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and seven RBIs.

Bryce Harper has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .497 this season.

Harper brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Bryson Stott has 10 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Stott takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .323 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .244 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .360 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 143rd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards' .352 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .228 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Eric Wagaman is batting .238 with 25 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2024: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2024: 9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!