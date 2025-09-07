Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 10:16 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Boston Red Sox (78-64) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (71-71)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and NESN

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | ARI: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | ARI: (+102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

BOS: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 11-6, 3.07 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.57 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (11-6) versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (7-3). Bello's team is 15-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bello's team has won 78.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-3). The Diamondbacks have an 11-8-0 record against the spread in Nelson's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 4-4 record in Nelson's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (54.2%)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Diamondbacks, Boston is the favorite at -120, and Arizona is +102 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Red Sox are +130 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -156.

Red Sox versus Diamondbacks, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 52 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 36-27 when favored by -120 or more this year.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 68 of 141 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 76-65-0 against the spread in their 141 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 27 of the 56 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.2%).

Arizona is 23-24 (winning 48.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 138 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-64-6).

The Diamondbacks have gone 68-70-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 140 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .446. He's batting .258.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 67th in slugging.

Trevor Story is batting .259 with 24 doubles, 23 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 79th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.290/.420.

Alex Bregman is batting .284 with a .366 OBP and 56 RBI for Boston this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up a slugging percentage of .452, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is seventh and he is 56th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll's 129 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 79th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte a has .390 on-base percentage to lead the Diamondbacks.

Gabriel Moreno is batting .274 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/5/2025: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/25/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/24/2024: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/23/2024: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/26/2023: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

