Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels face the Athletics.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (66-75) vs. Athletics (65-77)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-CA

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-124) | OAK: (+106)

LAA: (-124) | OAK: (+106) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+164) | OAK: +1.5 (-200)

LAA: -1.5 (+164) | OAK: +1.5 (-200) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Farris (Angels) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 6-11, 4.65 ERA

The probable starters are Mitch Farris (1-0) for the Angels and Luis Severino (6-11) for the Athletics. Farris helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Farris has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have an 11-13-0 ATS record in Severino's 24 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 21 of Severino's starts this season, and they went 8-13 in those games.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (60.7%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -124 favorite, while the Athletics are a +106 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Angels are +164 to cover, while the Athletics are -200 to cover.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Angels-Athletics contest on Sept. 7, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those games.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win 12 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 139 games with a total this season.

The Angels are 76-63-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 44.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (47-59).

The Athletics have a record of 38-50 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (43.2%).

The Athletics have played in 141 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-64-6).

The Athletics have collected a 74-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .226 with 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 71 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .320 while slugging .470.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 143rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 55 extra-base hits. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 79th, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Jo Adell has 110 hits and is batting .239 this season.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 88 hits.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .495 slugging percentage, which leads the Athletics. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .271 with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers has collected 108 hits, a team-high for the Athletics.

Nick Kurtz is batting .304 with 24 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 56 walks.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

9/5/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/16/2025: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

