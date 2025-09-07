Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (81-61) vs. Washington Nationals (57-84)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and MASN2

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-188) | WSH: (+158)

CHC: (-188) | WSH: (+158) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

CHC: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz (Cubs) - 2-1, 2.40 ERA vs Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will look to Drew Pomeranz (2-1) versus the Nationals and Andrew Alvarez (1-0). Pomeranz's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pomeranz's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Alvarez has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals have always been the moneyline underdog when Alvarez starts this season.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (67.2%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

The Cubs vs Nationals moneyline has Chicago as a -188 favorite, while Washington is a +158 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Nationals. The Cubs are +114 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -137.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

Cubs versus Nationals on Sept. 7 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 62, or 63.9%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 18 of 23 games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 138 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 63-75-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 114 total times this season. They've finished 49-65 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Washington has gone 7-25 (21.9%).

The Nationals have played in 135 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-57-7).

The Nationals are 67-68-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .270 with 86 walks and 89 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .472.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (133) this season while batting .254 with 67 extra-base hits. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Among qualified hitters, he is 87th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.385) powered by 34 extra-base hits.

Hoerner takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .244 with a .323 OBP and 89 RBI for Chicago this season.

Suzuki has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .158 with three walks.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .265 with 30 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 59th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Abrams hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .167 with two doubles.

James Wood has 135 hits with a .352 on-base percentage while slugging .469. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .256.

Including all qualifying players, he is 85th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .260 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

9/6/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/5/2025: 11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/19/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2024: 14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

