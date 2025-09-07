Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 12:16 a.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (88-55) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-79)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

MIL: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137)

MIL: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 4-2, 4.50 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 2-0, 2.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (4-2) to the mound, while Bubba Chandler (2-0) will take the ball for the Pirates. When Misiorowski starts, his team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season. Misiorowski's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Chandler did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (59.2%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

The Brewers vs Pirates moneyline has Milwaukee as a -154 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +114 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -137.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

Brewers versus Pirates, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 52 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 20 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 140 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 80-60-0 in 140 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 41 of the 95 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.2%).

Pittsburgh is 18-28 (winning just 39.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 53 times this season for a 53-76-6 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have covered 54.8% of their games this season, going 74-61-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras is batting .263 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 77 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .359 while slugging .411.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Contreras has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season. He's batting .291.

He is 14th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Turang heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .438 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Christian Yelich has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (130) this season while batting .275 with 54 extra-base hits.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a slugging percentage of .412 and has 129 hits, both team-best figures for the Pirates. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 99th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz is hitting .203 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average is 151st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 123rd, and he is 121st in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen a has .339 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.

Tommy Pham has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .261.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2025: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/12/2025: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/25/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

