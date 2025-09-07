MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 7
Will Shea Langeliers or Brent Rooker hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 107 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 142 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 97 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 131 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 137 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 140 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 130 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Willie MacIver (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 123 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 138 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 141 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 123 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Mason McCoy (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 135 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 98 games (has homered in 1% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)