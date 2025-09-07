Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 7

Will Shea Langeliers or Brent Rooker hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 107 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 107 games (has homered in 25.2% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 142 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 142 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 97 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 97 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 131 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 131 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 137 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 137 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 140 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 140 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 130 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 130 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Willie MacIver (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 123 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 123 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 138 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 138 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 141 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 141 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies