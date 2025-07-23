Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (56-45) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-42)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-138) | TOR: (+118)

NYY: (-138) | TOR: (+118) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | TOR: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | TOR: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 11-3, 2.43 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 10-4, 3.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Max Fried (11-3) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (10-4) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Fried and his team have a record of 12-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-6. When Bassitt starts, the Blue Jays have gone 15-4-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Bassitt's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those games.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (57.2%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while New York is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Yankees are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +122 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -146.

The over/under for the Yankees versus Blue Jays game on July 23 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (58.1%) in those games.

New York has a record of 40-25 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 100 opportunities.

The Yankees are 45-55-0 against the spread in their 100 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have put together a 31-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 56.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Toronto has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

The Blue Jays have played in 100 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-44-4).

The Blue Jays have collected a 61-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 128 hits and an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .714. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .346 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .285 and slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Paul Goldschmidt has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .288/.346/.429.

Trent Grisham is batting .255 with a .358 OBP and 38 RBI for New York this season.

Grisham has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an on-base percentage of .391, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .283 and slugging .441.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 28th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

George Springer has collected 89 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .374.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Bo Bichette has put up a team-best .443 slugging percentage.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .304 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

