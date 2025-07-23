Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (53-49) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-66)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and CHSN

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-200) | CHW: (+168)

TB: (-200) | CHW: (+168) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128)

TB: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 6-6, 4.35 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 4-7, 4.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (6-6) to the mound, while Jonathan Cannon (4-7) will get the nod for the White Sox. Bradley's team is 10-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bradley's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The White Sox have a 7-7-0 record against the spread in Cannon's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Cannon's starts this season, and they went 5-9 in those matchups.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (65.8%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-White Sox, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -200, and Chicago is +168 playing on the road.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Rays are +106 to cover, and the White Sox are -128.

The Rays-White Sox game on July 23 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 30 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won three of four games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 98 opportunities.

The Rays are 45-53-0 against the spread in their 98 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have a 33-62 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, Chicago has a record of 7-29 (19.4%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 98 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-50-5).

The White Sox have covered 55.1% of their games this season, going 54-44-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 36 extra-base hits. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 98 hits. He is batting .260 this season and has 45 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 76th, his on-base percentage 134th, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Caminero brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with a double, four home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.395) this season, fueled by 104 hits.

Aranda brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with three walks and an RBI.

Jake Mangum is batting .297 with a .337 OBP and 28 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .221 with 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 148th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .238. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Luis Robert is hitting .206 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .332 OBP leads his team.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

7/21/2025: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/7/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/6/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/28/2024: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/27/2024: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/26/2024: 9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/30/2023: 12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2023: 12-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

