3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 7/23/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

At this point in the season, Andy Pages has tallied the second-most RBIs (63) on the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he's in a premier spot to add to that total on Wednesday versus Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins. Paddack is producing reverse splits when it comes to allowing a batter to get on base, as he's permitting a .337 wOBA, 1.43 WHIP, and .335 BABIP to righties (compared to a .319 wOBA, 1.20 WHIP, and .241 BABIP to lefties).

Against right-handed pitching, Pages is registering a stellar .357 wOBA, 131 wRC+, and .229 ISO. Furthermore, when Pages has a faced right-handed hurler at Dodger Stadium this season, those numbers balloon to a .422 wOBA, 175 wRC+, and .343 ISO.

Pages has had 283 of his 396 plate appearances come from the fifth, sixth, and seventh spot in LA's batting order, which allows him to hit behind the likes of Shohei Ohtani (.422 wOBA vs. RHP), Mookie Betts (.289 wOBA), Freddie Freeman (.384 wOBA), and Will Smith (.414 wOBA) consistently. Along with Paddack coughing up three-plus earned runs in six of his last seven starts, Pages boasts a .250 ISO or better and .395 wOBA or better against Paddack's two primary pitches versus right-handed hitters (four-seam fastball and slider) since the start of the 2025 campaign.

Jesus Luzardo can be a bit volatile at times on the bump for the Philadelphia Phillies, evidenced by him allowing four-plus earned runs in three of his last six starts. Regardless of how many runs he surrenders, Luzardo is still always a threat to rack up Ks, as the left-handed hurler resides in the 78th percentile in chase rate (30.8%), 82nd percentile in whiff rate (30.2%), and 83rd percentile in strikeout rate (27.5%) across his first 20 starts and 109.0 innings pitched.

As for the Luzardo's opponent on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox are notching the 12th-highest strikeout rate (24.0%) versus southpaws despite owning the 3rd-best wOBA (.334) and 6th-best wRC+ (110) in that split this season. However, over the last 14 days, the Red Sox are logging the 9th-worst wOBA (.301), 6th-worst wRC+ (87), and 11th-highest strikeout rate (23.3%) in the league during that span.

Even with his recent inconsistencies on the mound, Luzardo has achieved seven-plus strikeouts in four of his last five and five of his last seven starts. When looking at Boston's projected lineup for Wednesday's clash against Philadelphia, they have five batters with a strikeout rate of 26.4% or higher versus left-handed pitchers in 2025.

Cody Bellinger has been heating up at the plate, and he's coming off a performance where he went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and 1 home run on Tuesday. Since the start of July, Bellinger is sporting the 12th-best wOBA (.446), 11th-best wRC+ (193), 16th-best ISO (.338), and 7th-lowest strikeout rate (8.7%) in baseball.

On Wednesday, Bellinger will square off against Chris Bassitt, who is giving up a .370 wOBA, 1.59 WHIP, .365 BABIP, and 1.36 HR/9 to left-handed sluggers (compared to a .280 wOBA, 1.10 WHIP, .307 BABIP, and 0.67 HR/9 to right-handed sluggers). Additionally, Bassitt is sitting in the 49th percentile in xERA (3.90), 31st percentile in xBA (.262), and 49th percentile in strikeout rate (22.2%).

Since the start of this season, Bellinger is posting a .208 ISO or better and .318 wOBA or better against all four of Bassitt's primary pitches versus left-handed batters (sinker, cutter, curveball, and four-seam fastball). Lastly, with the New York Yankees being the visiting team against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, that increases Bellinger's chances of seeing more plate appearances.

