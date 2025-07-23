3 Wide Receivers to Draft in Fantasy Football Based on Their Team's Betting Win Total

The past two days, we've talked about quarterbacks and running backs to target in fantasy football because they're on good teams.

The ties there are pretty obvious. Quarterbacks get a healthy chunk of their scoring via touchdowns, and running backs get more volume in a positive script. We want to tie our players at those positions -- for the most part -- to winning teams.

At receiver, I would understand if you disagreed.

Because teams are more likely to throw while losing, there is some value to the notion that we'd want to target receivers on teams more likely to trail in order to increase volume.

The lone issue is that in order to trail, your offense has to struggle. If they're not getting yards and points, neither is your receiver.

This doesn't mean we want to go all-out and target winning teams at every position equally. There is value to that garbage-time volume. But receivers -- as with all other positions -- do benefit from a great environment, as well.

With that in mind, let's try to search for some receivers who may be in these great environments this year and are going later than they should in redraft leagues.

Undervalued Wide Receivers in Fantasy Football

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

With Rashee Rice likely facing an early-season suspension, we'll get to see Xavier Worthy featured in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense again. Based on how 2024 ended, that could mean plentiful production.

Worthy's role expanded in Week 14 as he played 82% of the snaps, his first time above 75%. In the games he played from that point on -- a seven-game sample -- Worthy had 24.8% of the team's targets, including 30.0% of those more than 15 yards downfield. Given how important those games were, that's sick usage for a rookie.

A lot of that work was near the end zone. Worthy handled 33.9% of the team's carries or targets in the red zone in this span, a number you typically see only from running backs. You'll often see teams lean on speed as the field condenses, and the Chiefs absolutely took this approach with Worthy.

There's no doubt that Worthy's role will decrease once Rice is back from his suspension. Rice is a genuinely skilled player, giving another option to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. But with how different Worthy's role is from Rice's, I'd still expect to see a healthy dose of both, and Worthy has the potential to do enough while Rice is out to earn an even bigger portion of the pie. It's arrows up on Worthy, even as he creeps higher on draft boards.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Because Zay Flowers missed the Baltimore Ravens' 2024 playoffs, it's easy to forget how good the volume he got last year was. It's enough where I'd want to scoop him up as the WR25 in FantasyPros' half-PPR average draft position (ADP) data.

Prior to his Week 18 injury, Flowers had handled 26.7% of the Ravens' targets, including 36.1% of those more than 15 yards downfield. He had 100-plus receiving yards five times, tied for the most in the entire league. Of the five others to tie him at that mark, three are first-round picks in 12-team drafts this year, and the other two are going 19th and 35th overall, respectively. Flowers is going 20 spots behind them all.

The Ravens are returning largely the same skill group this year, so it's hard to see Flowers' position in the pecking order changing. If you want exposure to this nasty Ravens offense, Flowers is a hyper-reasonable way to get it.

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

There's a shot that Jauan Jennings holds out as he seeks a new contract from the San Francisco 49ers, meaning there's risk in his profile. I think his upside justifies it.

Deebo Samuel is out of town, and Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL. In 11 games with at least one of those two missing last year, Jennings handled 26.3% of the team's targets, including 27.1% of the deep targets. Prior to this, it didn't seem like Jennings could generate upside because he wasn't getting those deep targets. This breakout demonstrated his range.

Based on my model's win total data, the 49ers have the easiest schedule in football this year by a wide margin. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Williams are all healthy, so I'm expecting this offense to hum once again. If it does, Jennings should be able to excel even once Aiyuk is back.

Jennings is currently the WR39, going 80th overall. That's actually right in line with his old teammate, Samuel, in his first year with the Washington Commanders. Personally, I know which guy I'd rather take in that spot, and it's going to be Jennings by a decent margin.

