3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 7/23/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Even with some rocky results recently, Jesus Luzardo is racking up strikeouts. I want in on his over tonight.

Luzardo let up four runs last time out, two starts after he let up five across just two innings. It has pushed his full-season ERA up to 4.29.

But in that last start, he still got to seven strikeouts, his fourth time reaching that mark in five starts. He has now gone over this number in half of his outings.

That's not enough to justify laying -116, but his matchup is good. The Boston Red Sox's active roster has a 24.7% strikeout rate against lefties and doesn't draw a ton of walks. That should allow Luzardo to stack Ks at an efficient clip.

This is a big number for sure, but Luzardo has a 27.5% strikeout rate for the season and goes over 100 pitches relatively often. I think we should be willing to bite on the over.

The larger the sample, the stickier Slade Cecconi's increased strikeout rate seems. I like his over as a result.

We're up to 11 starts on Cecconi this year. His strikeout rate is 21.9%, up from 18.7% in his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks. His swinging-strike rate is also up 1.3 percentage points, and both of those numbers tend to stabilize quickly. He seems to have revamped his entire off-speed arsenal, so this shift is accompanied with some changes to his approach.

Tonight, Cecconi is at home against the Baltimore Orioles. They sport below-average plate-discipline numbers against righties, boosting Cecconi's K prop appeal even if the Orioles' sticks overall have started to come to life.

The Cleveland Guardians are letting Cecconi cook as he pitched into the ninth inning last time out, and he has gone seven innings in two other starts. There are enough factors pointing to buying into Cecconi that I think we can feel semi-comfortable taking the plus money on the over.

With how filthy Max Fried is, I'm not in love with betting against him. His matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays is just as tough as they come.

Across 828 plate appearances, the Jays' active roster has just a 16.7% strikeout rate against lefties. That's the lowest mark in the league by nearly a full percentage point. They're actually even better against righties, so I don't view this as the product of a small sample.

They've also been able to avoid strikeouts against Fried, specifically. In his two starts against them, he has a combined five strikeouts. He needs to equal that number to hit the over tonight.

Even with a healthy baseline on Fried, I still have his strikeout projection at 3.96 tonight. He can mop up and still not generate tons of whiffs, which makes me feel better as it doesn't necessarily mean I'm betting on a poor performance from an elite arm.

