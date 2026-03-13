Yale vs Cornell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Ivy League Tournament

The No. 1 seed Yale Bulldogs (23-5, 11-3 Ivy League) square off in the Ivy League tournament against the No. 4 seed Cornell Big Red (15-12, 8-6 Ivy League) on Saturday at Newman Arena, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Yale vs. Cornell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Arena: Newman Arena

Yale vs. Cornell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yale win (70.5%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Yale-Cornell spread (Yale -3.5) or total (164.5 points).

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Yale vs. Cornell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Yale has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Cornell has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Yale (10-14) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (41.7%) than Cornell (2-5) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (28.6%).

The Bulldogs sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-6-0) than they do in away games (5-7-0).

Against the spread, the Big Red have had better results on the road (9-7-0) than at home (2-7-0).

Yale has covered the spread six times in 14 conference games.

Cornell has seven wins against the spread in 14 Ivy League games this season.

Yale vs. Cornell: Moneyline Betting Stats

Yale has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 20 times (83.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Bulldogs have won 20 of 24 games when listed as at least -166 or better on the moneyline.

Cornell has won two of the nine games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (22.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Big Red have gone 1-6 (14.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Yale has a 62.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Yale vs. Cornell Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Yale was the 25th-best squad in the country (81.3 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 116th (70.1 points allowed per game).

Yale was 34th in college basketball in rebounds per game (35.0) and 44th in rebounds allowed (28.7) last year.

Last season Yale was ranked 28th in the country in assists with 16.3 per game.

With 9.6 turnovers committed per game and 10.5 turnovers forced last season, Yale was 40th and 250th in the country, respectively.

Cornell was carried by its offense last year, as it ranked fourth-best in college basketball by putting up 85.1 points per game. It ranked 318th in college basketball in points allowed (77.5 per contest).

With 32.3 boards per game, Cornell was 162nd in the country. It allowed 30.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 142nd in college basketball.

With 19.0 dimes per game, Cornell ranked second-best in college basketball in the category.

Cornell committed 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.9 turnovers per contest (215th-ranked).

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