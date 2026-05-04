Pistons vs. Cavaliers Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 5

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Peacock and NBC Sports

The Detroit Pistons are slight 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports. The matchup's point total is set at 213.5.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 213.5 -154 +130

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (68.1%)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Pistons are 44-35-2 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have played 82 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Pistons exceed the total 48.8% of the time (20 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (20 of 41 contests).

Cleveland has been better against the spread at home (17-23-1) than away (16-24-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have gone over 17 of 41 times at home (41.5%), and 24 of 41 away (58.5%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.9 points, 5.5 boards and 9.9 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2 assists, shooting 65% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson averages 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.2 points, 2.1 assists and 2.7 boards.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points for the Cavaliers, plus 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

The Cavaliers receive 23.6 points per game from James Harden, plus 4.8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Per game, Evan Mobley gets the Cavaliers 18.2 points, 9 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Jarrett Allen averages 15.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 63.8% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

The Cavaliers get 13.2 points per game from Jaylon Tyson, plus 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

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