Thunder vs. Lakers Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 5

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Los Angeles Lakers are heavy 15.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Tuesday, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The point total is set at 213.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 213.5 -1205 +750

Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (74.2%)

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Thunder are 39-42-1 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 82 games this season, they have 45 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 45 times this season.

Lakers games this season have hit the over 52.4% of the time (43 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 42 games at home, and it has covered 20 times in 40 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Thunder hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 22 times in 42 opportunities this season (52.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 23 times in 40 opportunities (57.5%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (24-16-1) than on the road (21-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have gone over 23 of 41 times at home (56.1%), and 20 of 41 on the road (48.8%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (third in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ajay Mitchell averages 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 62.2% from the floor.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, LeBron James provides the Lakers 20.9 points, 6.1 boards and 7.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He is draining 49% of his shots from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.5 points, 8 boards and 0.8 assists. He is draining 67.1% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

The Lakers are receiving 8.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jake LaRavia.

The Lakers receive 11.5 points per game from Rui Hachimura, plus 3.3 boards and 0.8 assists.

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