NBA Title Odds: NBA Finals Odds for Every Team Left in the Playoffs
With a thrilling first round behind us, let's get ready for Round 2.
What are the NBA Finals odds for every team left in this season's playoffs?
All NBA Finals odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.
NBA Finals Odds After First Round
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