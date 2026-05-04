2026 NBA Playoff Printable Bracket -- Updated After the First Round

Round 1 is in the books, and what a start to the postseason it was.

Ahead of the second round, here is an updated 2026 NBA playoff bracket.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

NBA Playoff Bracket This Year

Download the FanDuel 2026 NBA playoffs printable bracket here.

NBA Finals Odds for 2026

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner 2025-26 NBA Finals Winner Oklahoma City Thunder -160 San Antonio Spurs +390 New York Knicks +950 Detroit Pistons +1600 Cleveland Cavaliers +1900 Los Angeles Lakers +4000 Philadelphia 76ers +4500 Minnesota Timberwolves +8000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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