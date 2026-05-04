2026 NBA Playoff Printable Bracket -- Updated After the First Round
Round 1 is in the books, and what a start to the postseason it was.
Ahead of the second round, here is an updated 2026 NBA playoff bracket.
All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.
NBA Playoff Bracket This Year
Download the FanDuel 2026 NBA playoffs printable bracket here.
NBA Finals Odds for 2026
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