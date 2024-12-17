Xavier Worthy Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy faces a matchup against the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (196.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Houston Texans, Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Worthy a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Texans? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Worthy vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.65

43.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

With 99.8 fantasy points in 2024 (7.1 per game), Worthy is the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 119th overall.

In his last three games, Worthy has posted 23.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game), as he's converted 24 targets into 16 catches for 141 yards and zero TDs.

Worthy has posted 41.5 fantasy points (8.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 35 targets into 24 catches for 248 yards and one TD.

The high point of Worthy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, as he put up 18.8 fantasy points by running for 21 yards and one TD on one attempt. In the passing game, he grabbed two passes on three targets for 47 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Xavier Worthy's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just -1.0 fantasy points. He had zero receptions for zero yards on the day.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Houston has allowed at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Texans have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Houston has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 26 players have caught a TD pass versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

