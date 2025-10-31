3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 9

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

This article will provide some SGPs builds to consider each week based on the games and props available, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for this week's NFL action?

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 9

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

Broncos Moneyline (+108)

J.K. Dobbins Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Nico Collins Under 60.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

As the 40.5 total suggests, points could be a rarity for the Denver Broncos against the Houston Texans. Our schedule-adjusted rankings have Denver ranked as the sixth-best defense while Houston holds the top spot. With both pass defenses in the top five of adjusted rankings, this could turn into a slow-paced game with rushing attacks leading the way.

Sunday's contest is viewed as a toss up with the Texans favored by 1.5 points. The Broncos are carrying good value as an underdog in this spot. Perhaps the biggest difference in this meeting is Denver's offensive line. Both pass rushes are elite, ranking in the top six of pass rush win rate. While the Broncos have an answer with the league's highest pass block win rate, Houston's O-line is in trouble.

The Texans have the 5th-lowest pass block win rate and give up the 13th-highest sack rate. Meanwhile, Denver has been the NFL's best pass rush by a landslide; it carries the best adjusted pressure rate while leading the league with 36.0 sacks -- which is a 10-sack cushion from second place.

Paired with pass protection worries for Houston, the Broncos could control the ground game. They have the 6th-best adjusted rush D while the Texans rank 18th in the category. Denver is also 6th in adjusted run offense compared to Houston ranked 14th. Furthermore, the Texans' rookie back Woody Marks was added to the injury report on Thursday (calf).

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

A dominant pass rush while winning the run game could be the Broncos' keys to victory in a defensive battle. Sticking with the run, J.K. Dobbins is averaging 79.3 rushing yards per game. After posting 111 rushing yards a week ago, Dobbins' volume should remain safe. Over the last month, he still leads Denver's backfield with a 51.5% snap share paired with 15.8 carries per game.

Houston remains a tough test by permitting 3.9 yards per carry (seventh-fewest), but I trust Dobbins' elite efficiency of 1.32 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c) -- via NFL Next Gen Stats. Our NFL DFS projections have Dobbins in line for 74.4 rushing yards.

After appearing as a full participant at Thursday's practice, Nico Collins (concussion) seems on pace to return from injury. Pat Surtain II (pec) will be out for the Broncos, but cornerback Riley Moss remains a tough matchup by allowing the lowest catch percentage. C.J. Stroud being hounded by an elite pass rush should take away from Collins' receiving total, too. He leads the team with a 37.5% downfield target share, but it just feels like empty numbers if Stroud doesn't have time in the pocket.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

J.J. McCarthy Under 214.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 101.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-114)

Jameson Williams Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is expected to play in his first game since Week 2, but it's a tough task as 8.5-point underdogs on the road against the Detroit Lions. The Minnesota Vikings' QB benefits from facing a beat-up secondary, though. For Detroit, cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring) is expected to be absent until late November, and safety Kerby Joseph (knee) has sat out of practice this week.

However, the Lions managed to hold the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to nine points and 3.9 yards per passing attempt in their last appearance with even more absences in the secondary. Carrying the league's third-highest adjusted pressure rate has been a massive boost for this pass D. Minnesota has protection concerns as starting offensive tackles Brian O'Neill (knee) and Christian Darrisaw (knee) are both questionable. Darrisaw's consistent absences have led to the Vikings carrying the eighth-lowest pass block win rate.

Detroit features man coverage at the fourth-highest rate. Minnesota's top wide receivers have underwhelming yards per route run against man. For example, Jordan Addison carries 1.09 yards per route run in the split while Justin Jefferson averages 1.57 yards per route run against man compared to 3.29 when facing zone.

I'm completely out on this Vikings passing attack, leading me to under McCarthy's passing yards. He posted only 150.5 passing yards per game over his two appearances.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Moving to the Lions offense, it's averaging 30.7 points per game (third-most) and 5.9 yards per play (sixth-most). Minnesota ranks as the 8th-best adjusted pass D compared to the 12th-worst adjusted rush defense. After logging 218 scrimmage yards in his previous outing, Jahmyr Gibbs could have another field day.

He's averaging 102.9 scrimmage yards per contest, and volume isn't a worry with Gibbs leading the backfield with 22.9 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game. Rounding out the pick, Gibbs boasts 0.49 RYOE/c and 7.6 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE) on the season.

While most of Detroit's game plan could focus on running the rock, the passing attack should still find some success as the fourth-best adjusted pass offense. Giving up big plays could be the crack in the Vikings' pass defense, surrendering the third-most yards per downfield target. Jameson Williams could take advantage of the weakness with his 17.0 yards per catch, 36.2% air yards share, and average depth of target (aDOT) of 15.8 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Over 52.5 (-108)

Xavier Worthy Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

James Cook Over 75.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Patrick Mahomes (+150) and Josh Allen (+450) carry the shortest odds to win the MVP award. With two top three offenses in adjusted rankings meeting, I'm expecting an over line in the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills clash.

Both defenses are in the bottom half of adjusted rush defense while each offense ranks in the top 12 for the most yards per carry. While this may cause concern for a slow-paced matchup, both squads are in the top 13 for the most plays per game. Plus, each passing attack should still have an avenue for success.

The offensive lines are each in the top four of pass block win rate. Neither pass rush is a huge threat, sitting in the bottom 13 for the lowest adjusted pressure rates. If these QBs are given time, both are capable of shredding any defense.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Sticking with the passing games, Xavier Worthy appeared on our wide receiver-cornerback matchups to target in Week 9. Buffalo has underwhelming corner play on the perimeter as Tre'Davious White (56.3 coverage grade) and Christian Benford (45.6 coverage grade) carry concerning coverage grades, according to Pro Football Focus.

Rashee Rice's slot snap rate surpassed 40.0% his last two seasons, per PlayerProfiler; he should get most of the matchups against the Bills' top corner Taron Johnson (60.7 coverage grade). Of course, Rice doesn't exclusively lineup in the slot, but this would only mean an even more favorable matchup for Worthy with matchups against Benford.

For Buffalo, it has the top rush-play rate in the NFL. That's unlikely to change in Week 9 when the Chiefs rank 17th in adjusted rush D while allowing 4.4 yards per carry (18th).

James Cook averages 107.6 rushing yards per game and is projected 91.6 rushing yards. His monster 216-yard showing from Week 8 is elevating his per-game average, but Cook has still reached 80 rushing yards in five of seven games. Backed by 6.0 yards per rushing attempt and 1.78 RYOE/c, Cook's success should keep up.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.