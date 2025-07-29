Wyndham Championship: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

One week stands between us and the FedExCup Playoffs as the PGA Tour heads to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship.

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Wyndham Championship Info

Sedgefield Country Club Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 70

: 70 Distance : 7,131 yards (average)

: 7,131 yards (average) Average Fairway Width : 29.5 yards (narrow)

: 29.5 yards (narrow) Average Green Size : 6,000 square feet (average)

: 6,000 square feet (average) Green Type : Bermuda

: Bermuda Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -18, -20, -20, -15, -21

: -18, -20, -20, -15, -21 Recent Cut Lines: -4, -2, -1, -3, -3

Sedgefield Country Club Course Key Stats

Each of the last 10 winners at Sedgefield have ranked top-20 for the week in strokes gained: approach, giving this course one of the strongest correlations between approach and overall performance of any recent PGA Tour stop.

But stepping back to the tee box, this is another week where driving distance takes a bit of a backseat to accuracy. Why? Well, it's a short course with a combination of penalizing fairway misses, dog legs, forced layups, and short holes.

At Sedgefield, 11 of 18 holes are shorter than average relative to par with two short par 3s under 175 and a 374-yard par 4 8th leading the way.

The five holes on the other end of the spectrum are three par 4s over 480 yards and two par 3s spanning 220-plus yards.

Wyndham Championship Past Results

Check out our course history primer for past Wyndham Championship history for golfers in this year's field.

Wyndham Championship Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT 3M Open The Open Championship Genesis Scottish Open John Deere Classic Rocket Classic Jake Knapp $10,900 +4000 2.15 34.5 3 - 22 21 4 Matt Fitzpatrick $12,000 +2000 2.78 33.4 - 4 4 - 8 Nicolai Hojgaard $9,900 +5500 2.28 27.4 - 14 4 - 24 Kurt Kitayama $10,800 +4000 2.01 24.1 1 - - 5 51 Kevin Roy $8,500 +11000 2.01 24.1 28 - - 3 8 Harry Hall $11,000 +4000 1.70 20.4 - 28 17 - 13 David Lipsky $7,700 +17000 1.81 18.1 3 - - 3 MC View Full Table ChevronDown

Wyndham Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Keegan Bradley

Odds To Win Wyndham Championship (+2500)

To Finish Top 10 (+300)

Keegan Bradley's march toward the Ryder Cup playing roster continues this week at Sedgefield Country Club, where he has made three cuts in three starts in his career. Two of those were in 2016 and 2017, but he played here a year ago and was T22 despite neutral putting. He ranked ninth in the field in strokes gained: tee to green for the week.

Bradley also leads this week's field in strokes gained: tee to green, and it's by a pretty big margin. Over everyone's last 50 rounds, Bradley has gained +1.83 strokes tee to green, and nobody else has averaged more than +1.26.

His putting has been a slight negative (-0.13) in that span, and his underlying putting splits are subpar (22nd-percentile on Tour this year from within 15 feet), but that's the only knock on his game right now.

Bradley also has the best strokes gained ceiling of anyone in the field the last 50 rounds based on standard deviations.

Hideki Matsuyama

Odds To Win Wyndham Championship (+3300)

To Finish Top 10 (+270)

To Finish Top 20 (+170)

Hideki Matsuyama also has a high ceiling (third-best in the field over everyone's last 50 rounds -- with Jake Knapp between Bradley and Matsuyama).

Matsuyama ranks eighth in the field in strokes gained: tee to green and, while 66th in putting, has a pretty solid putter of late. For the season, he's a 60th-percentile putter from within 15 feet.

He also comes in with red-hot irons and some better finishes as the putter has trended back up, namely a T16 at The Open.

Hideki's form at Sedgefield is subpar, but that's the biggest knock on him right now.

Lucas Glover

Odds To Win Wyndham Championship (+4000)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+190)

Lucas Glover has the tee-to-green game to contend anywhere, really, and he enters this week ranked fourth in SG:T2G the last 50 rounds. More specifically, he's 47th off the tee (but more accurate [9th] than long [132nd]), 3rd in approach, and 28th around the green for a great recipe for Sedgefield.

Glover's putting ranks him just 111th over the last 50 rounds, but the underlying data suggests he's due for putting regression. He's a 47th-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour this year but just 18th-percentile from beyond that.

Denny McCarthy

Odds To Win Wyndham Championship (+5500)

To Finish Top 10 (+550)

To Finish Top 20 (+250)

Denny McCarthy is looking to bounce back from two straight missed cuts (at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship). But he doesn't have a lot of practice bouncing back from missed cuts as of late.

While he also missed the cut at the Scottish Open and The Open last year, he missed no cuts in between, and his last missed cut before that was the 2024 PGA Championship. His last missed cut in a domestic non-major was March of 2024 at the Cognizant.

How is he doing it? Well, he has a pretty solid game and ranks 38th in approach and 3rd in putting the last 50 rounds, the two most important stats on Tour. He also has the 13th-highest strokes gained floor in this span, as well.

McCarthy has three top-25 finishes and five made cuts in seven starts at Sedgefield in his career.

Andrew Novak

Odds To Win Wyndham Championship (+7000)

To Finish Top 20 (+280)

Andrew Novak is positive in all four strokes gained categories over his last 50 rounds, something only 15 golfers in the field can say.

Novak is also a great putter (75th-percentile from within 15 feet) and solid but in the regression zone from deeper (46th-percentile).

A North Carolina native, Novak hasn't had the best form at Sedgefield in the past (cut, T33, T52 the last three years), but he's gained tee to green in all three years and lost with the putter. And he's in much better form now than he was even a year ago.

Ryan Fox

Odds To Win Wyndham Championship (+8000)

To Finish Top 20 (+360)

I like Fox for a top-20, as he's ninth in approach and 13th in strokes gained: tee to green the last 50 rounds.

Fox's approach numbers spike often enough for substantial upside, and he has two wins and five top-20s in his last eight starts.

Sami Valimaki

Odds To Win Wyndham Championship (+22000)

To Finish Top 20 (+650)

I also like Valimaki for a top-20, as he ranks 14th in approach and 7th in putting over the last 50 rounds. He ranks 35th in strokes gained ceiling and is a 99th-percentile putter from within 15 feet.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.