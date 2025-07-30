Astros vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the Washington Nationals.

Astros vs Nationals Game Info

Houston Astros (60-47) vs. Washington Nationals (44-62)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MASN2

Astros vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-120) | WSH: (+102)

HOU: (-120) | WSH: (+102) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-200) | WSH: -1.5 (+164)

HOU: +1.5 (-200) | WSH: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Astros vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Astros) vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 4-10, 0.00 ERA

Gore (4-10) will start for the Nationals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Astros. The Nationals are 12-9-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Nationals are 5-7 in Gore's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (56.7%)

Astros vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Nationals reveal Houston as the favorite (-120) and Washington as the underdog (+102) on the road.

Astros vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Nationals are +164 to cover, while the Astros are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Nationals on July 30, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 39, or 53.4%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 30-26 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 106 opportunities.

The Astros are 53-53-0 against the spread in their 106 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have gone 38-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Washington has a 34-38 record (winning 47.2% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-43-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 53-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .796, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season. He has a .277 batting average.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks, while slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .276.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging in the majors.

Christian Walker has 90 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.292/.381.

Walker takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 85 hits, an OBP of .329 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a team-high OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.501), while pacing the Nationals in hits (103, while batting .263).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 20th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .272 with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 36th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .262 with 22 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .226 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 39 walks.

Astros vs Nationals Head to Head

7/28/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/21/2024: 6-0 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/19/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/14/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/13/2023: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/15/2022: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/14/2022: 13-6 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-6 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/13/2022: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

