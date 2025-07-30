Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 9:17 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (63-43) vs. Chicago Cubs (62-44)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MARQ

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | CHC: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | CHC: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-205) | CHC: -1.5 (+168)

MIL: +1.5 (-205) | CHC: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 12-4, 2.81 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 7-4, 3.12 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (12-4, 2.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Shota Imanaga (7-4, 3.12 ERA). Peralta's team is 13-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team is 10-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cubs have a 7-7-0 record against the spread in Imanaga's starts. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Imanaga's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (59.4%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Cubs reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-116) and Chicago as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Cubs are +168 to cover, while the Brewers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Cubs contest on July 30 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 32, or 64%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 29 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 104 opportunities.

The Brewers are 58-46-0 against the spread in their 104 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have compiled a 12-20 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

Chicago has a 10-15 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-44-6).

The Cubs have put together a 50-53-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 121 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .468, both of which rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Christian Yelich is batting .258 with 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 81st, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Yelich has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .295 with 27 walks and 48 runs scored.

Frelick heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .276 with a .345 OBP and 44 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Turang brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, two walks and five RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker a has .386 on-base percentage to pace the Cubs. He's batting .275 while slugging .487.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 29th in slugging.

Tucker heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, seven walks and two RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's 109 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified players, he is 62nd in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .251 with 24 doubles, three triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.

Nico Hoerner's .374 slugging percentage paces his team.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/2/2025: 10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/22/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/30/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

