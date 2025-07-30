Phillies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 9:14 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

Phillies vs White Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (60-46) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-68)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-144) | CHW: (+122)

PHI: (-144) | CHW: (+122) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132)

PHI: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 3-5, 3.84 ERA vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 6-2, 2.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-5) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (6-2) will get the nod for the White Sox. Walker's team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Walker's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). The White Sox have gone 8-2-0 ATS in Houser's 10 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Houser's starts this season, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Phillies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (53.7%)

Phillies vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-White Sox, Philadelphia is the favorite at -144, and Chicago is +122 playing at home.

Phillies vs White Sox Spread

The Phillies are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +110 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -132.

The over/under for the Phillies versus White Sox game on July 30 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 51 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 35-17 when favored by -144 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 100 chances this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 50-50-0 in 100 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have a 36-64 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36% of those games).

Chicago is 28-53 (winning just 34.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-52-5).

The White Sox have gone 58-45-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.381) and total hits (99) this season. He's batting .253 batting average while slugging .573.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 36 extra-base hits. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 17th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper is batting .265 with a .497 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Nick Castellanos is batting .268 with a .308 OBP and 57 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a slugging percentage of .401, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .230 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage is 115th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks while batting .236. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Chase Meidroth has accumulated an on-base percentage of .331, a team-high for the White Sox.

Luis Robert is hitting .205 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

Phillies vs White Sox Head to Head

7/28/2025: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/21/2024: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/20/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 4/19/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/19/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/18/2023: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

