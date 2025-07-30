Mets vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Mets are playing the San Diego Padres.

Mets vs Padres Game Info

New York Mets (62-45) vs. San Diego Padres (58-49)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and SNY

Mets vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-132) | SD: (+112)

NYM: (-132) | SD: (+112) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mets vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 9-5, 3.40 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-3, 9.18 ERA

The probable pitchers are Clay Holmes (9-5) for the Mets and Yu Darvish (0-3) for the Padres. Holmes and his team are 9-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Holmes' team has a record of 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Darvish's three starts with a set spread. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for two Darvish starts this season -- they split the games.

Mets vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.7%)

Mets vs Padres Moneyline

The Mets vs Padres moneyline has New York as a -132 favorite, while San Diego is a +112 underdog at home.

Mets vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and New York is +130 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Padres Over/Under

Mets versus Padres, on July 30, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Mets vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 48, or 66.7%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 35 of 54 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 45 of 102 chances this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 51-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've finished 24-26 in those games.

San Diego has an 18-19 record (winning 48.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Padres have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-58-3).

The Padres have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 57-48-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 94 hits. He has a .249 batting average and a slugging percentage of .491.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 98th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the major leagues.

Pete Alonso has 105 hits and is batting .263 this season.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .260 with a .324 OBP and 60 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has totaled 124 hits with a .506 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Padres. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is seventh in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Machado enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s .366 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .451.

Including all qualified players, he is 58th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is batting .292 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 20 walks.

Xander Bogaerts has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 43 walks while batting .270.

Mets vs Padres Head to Head

7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/24/2024: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/7/2023: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

