Mets vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30
Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Mets are playing the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Padres Game Info
- New York Mets (62-45) vs. San Diego Padres (58-49)
- Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and SNY
Mets vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-132) | SD: (+112)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Mets vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 9-5, 3.40 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-3, 9.18 ERA
The probable pitchers are Clay Holmes (9-5) for the Mets and Yu Darvish (0-3) for the Padres. Holmes and his team are 9-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Holmes' team has a record of 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Darvish's three starts with a set spread. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for two Darvish starts this season -- they split the games.
Mets vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (51.7%)
Mets vs Padres Moneyline
- The Mets vs Padres moneyline has New York as a -132 favorite, while San Diego is a +112 underdog at home.
Mets vs Padres Spread
- The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and New York is +130 to cover the runline.
Mets vs Padres Over/Under
- Mets versus Padres, on July 30, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Mets vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Mets have been victorious in 48, or 66.7%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year New York has won 35 of 54 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 45 of 102 chances this season.
- The Mets have posted a record of 51-51-0 against the spread this season.
- The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've finished 24-26 in those games.
- San Diego has an 18-19 record (winning 48.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Padres have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-58-3).
- The Padres have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 57-48-0 ATS.
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 94 hits. He has a .249 batting average and a slugging percentage of .491.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 98th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- He ranks 95th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Pete Alonso has 105 hits and is batting .263 this season.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .260 with a .324 OBP and 60 RBI for New York this season.
- Nimmo takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado has totaled 124 hits with a .506 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Padres. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .362.
- He is seventh in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Machado enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.
- Fernando Tatis Jr.'s .366 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .451.
- Including all qualified players, he is 58th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.
- Luis Arraez is batting .292 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Xander Bogaerts has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 43 walks while batting .270.
Mets vs Padres Head to Head
- 7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/25/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/24/2024: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/22/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/9/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/8/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/7/2023: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
