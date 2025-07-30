Giants vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giants vs Pirates Game Info

San Francisco Giants (54-53) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-62)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT

Giants vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-174) | PIT: (+146)

SF: (-174) | PIT: (+146) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-150)

SF: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 9-8, 3.38 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-3, 4.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (9-8) to the mound, while Mike Burrows (1-3) will get the nod for the Pirates. Webb's team is 8-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Webb's team has won 45% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-11). When Burrows starts, the Pirates have gone 6-4-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 3-6 in Burrows' nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (64.4%)

Giants vs Pirates Moneyline

The Giants vs Pirates moneyline has San Francisco as a -174 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +146 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Pirates Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Giants are +125 to cover, and the Pirates are -150.

Giants vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Pirates on July 30 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 35, or 53%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 107 opportunities.

The Giants are 45-62-0 against the spread in their 107 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 40.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-41).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 7-16 record (winning just 30.4% of its games).

In the 99 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-58-3).

The Pirates have a 52-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 104 hits and an OBP of .381, both of which rank first among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .259 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 41st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 22 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 89th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging in the major leagues.

Willy Adames is batting .237 with a .408 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Adames has recorded a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up 76 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .222 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 149th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 88th and he is 79th in slugging.

Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .375 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .232 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is currently 131st in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Andrew McCutchen has accumulated a team-best .325 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .265.

Giants vs Pirates Head to Head

7/28/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/23/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/22/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2024: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/28/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/26/2024: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/16/2023: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/15/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/14/2023: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

