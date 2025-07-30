Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 30

Will Mike Soroka strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jason Alexander record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Ryan Bergert (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros