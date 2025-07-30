FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 30

Will Mike Soroka strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jason Alexander record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

  • Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

  • Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Ryan Bergert (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

  • Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

