WNBA Draft Pick-by-Pick Betting Odds: Cameron Brink a Heavy Favorite to Go 2nd Overall

The 2024 WNBA Draft is set for Monday, April 15th.

The draft airs at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and can be viewed on ESPN and the ESPN app.

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark is the headliner in the draft, but the lottery and rest of the first round features no shortage of great players.

But who will go where? And what does it mean for the WNBA Draft betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Let's take a pick-by-pick look at the odds as of 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, April 12th. Odds are subject to change.

2024 WNBA Draft Number 2 Overall Pick

WNBA 2024 Number 2 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Cameron Brink -9000 Rickea Jackson +1600 Kamilla Cardoso +2900 Angel Reese +3400 Caitlin Clark +10000

Stanford standout Cameron Brink is a heavy favorite to be the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after (presumably) the Indiana Fever select Iowa guard Caitlin Clark.

By virtually any mock draft you see, the 6'4" Brink is slotted in second overall to the Los Angeles Sparks, who also own the fourth pick.

Among 10 mock drafts I surveyed, Brink was the second pick in eight of them with no other player receiving multiple selections second overall.

The Sparks need to replace Nneka Ogwumike, the 2012 number-one overall pick. Ogwumike signed with Seattle in February.

The Sparks' ability to draft twice in the top four gives them multiple chances to bolster the frontcourt with two of Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Rickea Jackson.

In the two mock drafts not featuring Brink second, Cardoso and Jackson were slotted in second overall in one apiece, so if it's not Brink, there's no clear consensus for second overall.

2024 WNBA Draft Number 3 Overall Pick

WNBA 2024 Number 3 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Rickea Jackson -165 Kamilla Cardoso +125 Aaliyah Edwards +1400 Angel Reese +2000 Jacy Sheldon +2000 Cameron Brink +2000

While picks one and two are fascinating in their own right, the draft itself gets intriguing at pick three because of the uncertainty. There's also been a big shift in the odds during Friday afternoon.

Rickea Jackson slots in third overall to the Chicago Sky in seven of the surveyed mocks.

The Tennessee forward averaged 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season while maintaining a 31.1% usage rate.

If Jackson isn't the pick, then it looks like South Carolina's 6'7" center Kamilla Cardoso could be the name called, according to the mock drafts. Cardoso led the SEC in field goal percentage (59.4%) and PER (37.7) in 2023-24.

WNBA analyst Jackie Powell noted that Chicago has had their eye on Cardoso even before her stellar NCAA Tournament run, and the betting market seems to be in agreement with that sentiment.

The Chicago Sky own three picks in the top 13 this draft and owe guaranteed money to only one player (Marina Mabrey) after this season, so they have a lot of flexibility. That could throw a wrench into the draft early on by going Cardoso over Jackson.

2024 WNBA Draft Number 4 Overall Pick

WNBA 2024 Number 4 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Kamilla Cardoso -175 Rickea Jackson +210 Aaliyah Edwards +500 Angel Reese +1600 Jacy Sheldon +2000 Cameron Brink +2000

The fourth pick has virtually everything to do with how the top three picks go given that it seems like a Big Four is emerging in the draft.

We do see UConn guard Aaliyah Edwards (+500) with relatively short odds to be the fourth pick, but it's more about who is left between Cardoso and Jackson (or possibly Brink).

With the LA Sparks back on the clock after pick two, they presumably take the best player available among Tier 2.

2024 WNBA Draft Number 5 Overall Pick

WNBA 2024 Number 5 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Aaliyah Edwards -140 Angel Reese +500 Jacy Sheldon +380 Charisma Osborne +2000 Georgia Amoore +2000 Kamilla Cardoso +2000 Rickea Jackson +2000 View Full Table

We've discussed the top two tiers so far, but there actually seems to be three tiers among the first seven picks:

Caitlin Clark Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, and Kamilla Cardoso Aaliyah Edwards, Jacy Sheldon, and Angel Reese

The Pick 5 betting favorite to the Dallas Wings is Aaliyah Edwards, who averaged 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game with the Huskies. She's the fifth pick in 4 of the 10 mocks surveyed.

Pick 5 is also where you start to see LSU's Angel Reese trend up in the betting odds. Reese doesn't have much in the way of a consensus projection in the mocks and ranges from pick 5 to 10 across the 10 mocks surveyed.

But with shorter odds than Reese (+500) is Jacy Sheldon (+380) out of Ohio State.

Sheldon shot 37.3% from three on 5.0 attempts last year and is a career 35.0% three-point shooter. Dallas was last in the WNBA in three-point percentage (31.7%) in 2023.

2024 WNBA Draft Number 6 Overall Pick

WNBA 2024 Number 6 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Aaliyah Edwards +125 Jacy Sheldon +330 Angel Reese +340 Leïla Lacan +1000 Charisma Osborne +1000 Alissa Pili +1600 Nyadiew Puoch +2000 View Full Table

Again for pick six, Edwards, Sheldon, and Reese are at the forefront for the Washington Mystics. Those three are the only names to be placed at sixth overall in the 10 mocks surveyed.

Washington was the worst team in the WNBA last season in rebounding rate (47.3%), so Reese or Edwards could be more of a fit.

2024 WNBA Draft Number 7 Overall Pick

WNBA 2024 Number 7 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Angel Reese +125 Jacy Sheldon +250 Aaliyah Edwards +430 Nyadiew Puoch +1100 Charisma Osborne +1600 Isobel Borlase +1600 Alissa Pili +2000 View Full Table

Going back to the three tier conversation, the betting odds again remain focused on Reese, Sheldon, and Edwards for Pick 7 to the Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota was 8th in rebounding rate (49.0) and 11th in three-point shooting (32.5%) last season. Any of the trio would make sense for them.

Nyadiew Puoch of Australia has been mocked here in 2 of 10 drafts surveyed but is also considered a second-rounder by as many drafts.

2024 WNBA Draft Number 8 Overall Pick

WNBA 2024 Number 8 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Jacy Sheldon +380 Alissa Pili +450 Isobel Borlase +500 Nyadiew Puoch +600 Charisma Osborne +900 Aaliyah Edwards +1400 Leïla Lacan +1100 View Full Table

With the assumption that some combination of Clark, Brink, Jackson, Cardoso, Edwards, Sheldon, and Reese go in the top seven, things become pretty wide open by Pick 8.

Of course, Reese (+380) and Sheldon (+380) are still listed here as the co-favorites, but Edwards (+1400) is unlikely to slide this far to the Chicago Sky for their second pick.

Puoch is mocked here in 3 of 10 mocks with Isobel Borlase here twice. There's not much consensus for the eighth pick.

Puoch's potential might be enough for Chicago. Anonymous GMs are keen on her potential but note she may need time to develop.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.