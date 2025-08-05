Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox.
Mariners vs White Sox Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (60-53) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-70)
- Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and CHSN
Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-250) | CHW: (+205)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-6, 2.98 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 3-8, 3.84 ERA
The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (8-6) for the Mariners and Davis Martin (3-8) for the White Sox. Woo's team is 8-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-8. The White Sox have gone 7-7-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 4-10 in those games.
Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (68.9%)
Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-White Sox, Seattle is the favorite at -250, and Chicago is +205 playing on the road.
Mariners vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-102 to cover), and Seattle is -118 to cover the runline.
Mariners vs White Sox Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-White Sox game on Aug. 5, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.
Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been favorites in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (54.1%) in those contests.
- Seattle has played as a favorite of -250 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 110 opportunities.
- The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 47-63-0 in 110 games with a line this season.
- The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 104 total times this season. They've finished 38-66 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, Chicago has a 1-13 record (winning only 7.1% of its games).
- The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 107 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-53-7).
- The White Sox have collected a 60-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.1% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has 104 hits and an OBP of .360, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .597.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is third in slugging.
- Eugenio Suarez has 20 doubles, 36 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.
- Josh Naylor has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.351/.434.
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
- Rodriguez enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Andrew Benintendi has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .233. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .302.
- Luis Robert is batting .219 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .301.
- He is currently 153rd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Lenyn Sosa has a slugging percentage of .432 and has 95 hits, both team-best numbers for the White Sox.
- Chase Meidroth paces his team with a .330 on-base percentage.
Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head
- 5/21/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/27/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/26/2024: 10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/13/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/12/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 6/11/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/10/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 8/23/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
