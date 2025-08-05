Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (60-53) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-70)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and CHSN

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-250) | CHW: (+205)

SEA: (-250) | CHW: (+205) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

SEA: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-6, 2.98 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 3-8, 3.84 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (8-6) for the Mariners and Davis Martin (3-8) for the White Sox. Woo's team is 8-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-8. The White Sox have gone 7-7-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 4-10 in those games.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (68.9%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-White Sox, Seattle is the favorite at -250, and Chicago is +205 playing on the road.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-102 to cover), and Seattle is -118 to cover the runline.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-White Sox game on Aug. 5, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (54.1%) in those contests.

Seattle has played as a favorite of -250 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 110 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 47-63-0 in 110 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 104 total times this season. They've finished 38-66 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, Chicago has a 1-13 record (winning only 7.1% of its games).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 107 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-53-7).

The White Sox have collected a 60-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 104 hits and an OBP of .360, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .597.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is third in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez has 20 doubles, 36 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.351/.434.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .233. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Luis Robert is batting .219 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is currently 153rd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Lenyn Sosa has a slugging percentage of .432 and has 95 hits, both team-best numbers for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth paces his team with a .330 on-base percentage.

Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head

5/21/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2024: 10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/13/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/12/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/11/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/10/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/23/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!