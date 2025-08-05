Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (65-48) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (57-57)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSMW

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-190) | STL: (+160)

LAD: (-190) | STL: (+160) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+108) | STL: +1.5 (-130)

LAD: -1.5 (+108) | STL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 2-2, 3.60 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 6-8, 4.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (2-2) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (6-8) will take the ball for the Cardinals. When Sheehan starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Sheehan's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. When Mikolas starts, the Cardinals have gone 10-11-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 7-8 in Mikolas' 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.5%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Cardinals moneyline has Los Angeles as a -190 favorite, while St. Louis is a +160 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +108 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -130.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Cardinals on Aug. 5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 57 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 27-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 111 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 46-65-0 against the spread in their 111 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals are 29-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, St. Louis has gone 1-5 (16.7%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-50-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 52.3% of their games this season, going 58-53-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .600, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 44th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double and three walks.

Mookie Betts is hitting .231 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He ranks 133rd in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging in the major leagues.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.420) this season, fueled by 94 hits.

Freddie Freeman is batting .308 with a .377 OBP and 61 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Freeman heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a .350 on-base percentage and a .405 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .279.

Including all qualified players, he is 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 46th and he is 98th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has racked up 98 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 29th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Willson Contreras is batting .256 with 29 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Masyn Winn is hitting .270 with 24 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/4/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/8/2025: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/6/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/17/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/31/2024: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/30/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

