Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 5

Will Logan Webb strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Clay Holmes record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Athletics at Washington Nationals

Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets

Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies

José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox

Ryan Bergert (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Joey Wentz (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 1.7 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Yu Darvish (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Houston Astros at Miami Marlins

Cal Quantrill (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers

Chris Paddack (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies