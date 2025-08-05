MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 5
Will Logan Webb strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Clay Holmes record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Athletics at Washington Nationals
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies
- José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox
- Ryan Bergert (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
- Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Joey Wentz (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 1.7 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Yu Darvish (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Houston Astros at Miami Marlins
- Cal Quantrill (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers
- Chris Paddack (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances