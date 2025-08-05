Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5
Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.
MLB action on Tuesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Colorado Rockies.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (66-48) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-82)
- Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: COLR and SNET
Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TOR: (-240) | COL: (+198)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)
- Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 7-4, 3.84 ERA vs Anthony Molina (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (7-4) against the Rockies and Anthony Molina. Berrios' team is 14-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Berrios' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-5). Molina's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blue Jays win (63%)
Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rockies, Toronto is the favorite at -240, and Colorado is +198 playing at home.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Blue Jays are -162 to cover, and the Rockies are +134.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Over/Under
- A combined run total of 11.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rockies on Aug. 5, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (56.2%) in those games.
- Toronto has played as a favorite of -240 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 113 opportunities.
- The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 68-45-0 in 113 games with a line this season.
- The Rockies have won 27 of the 105 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25.7%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, Colorado has a record of 8-40 (16.7%).
- In the 109 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-59-4).
- The Rockies have collected a 44-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.4% of the time).
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 121 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .460.
- He is 19th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Bo Bichette has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season. He's batting .299.
- Among qualifying batters, he is eighth in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.
- Bichette heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .455 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.
- Ernie Clement has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
- Clement enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBIs.
- Addison Barger is batting .262 with a .316 OBP and 53 RBI for Toronto this season.
- Barger has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has a slugging percentage of .521 and has 104 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 13th in slugging.
- Goodman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.
- Jordan Beck has a .337 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .472.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Mickey Moniak has 13 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks while batting .271.
- Tyler Freeman is batting .305 with 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Head to Head
- 8/4/2025: 15-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/14/2024: 5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 4/13/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/12/2024: 12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 9/3/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 9/2/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/1/2023: 13-9 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)
