Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Colorado Rockies.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (66-48) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-82)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SNET

Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-240) | COL: (+198)

TOR: (-240) | COL: (+198) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)

TOR: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 7-4, 3.84 ERA vs Anthony Molina (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (7-4) against the Rockies and Anthony Molina. Berrios' team is 14-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Berrios' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-5). Molina's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (63%)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rockies, Toronto is the favorite at -240, and Colorado is +198 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Blue Jays are -162 to cover, and the Rockies are +134.

A combined run total of 11.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rockies on Aug. 5, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (56.2%) in those games.

Toronto has played as a favorite of -240 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 113 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 68-45-0 in 113 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 27 of the 105 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, Colorado has a record of 8-40 (16.7%).

In the 109 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-59-4).

The Rockies have collected a 44-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 121 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .460.

He is 19th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season. He's batting .299.

Among qualifying batters, he is eighth in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Bichette heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .455 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Ernie Clement has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Clement enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Addison Barger is batting .262 with a .316 OBP and 53 RBI for Toronto this season.

Barger has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a slugging percentage of .521 and has 104 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying players, he is 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 13th in slugging.

Goodman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Jordan Beck has a .337 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .472.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has 13 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks while batting .271.

Tyler Freeman is batting .305 with 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Head to Head

8/4/2025: 15-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

15-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/14/2024: 5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/13/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2024: 12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/3/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/2/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2023: 13-9 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

