Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 5

Will Brent Rooker or Shea Langeliers hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Athletics at Washington Nationals

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 73 games (has homered in 26% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 73 games (has homered in 26% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Austin Wynns (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Max Schuemann (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 75 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 75 games Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 111 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 111 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 108 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 108 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jonny Deluca (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Austin Nola (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

Rafael Devers (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 101 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 101 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 87 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 87 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 97 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 97 games (has homered in 1% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Luke Maile (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Eli White (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 100 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 100 games Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 111 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 111 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Freddy Fermin (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +132 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 31.5% of games)

+132 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 31.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 110 games (has homered in 30.9% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 110 games (has homered in 30.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 110 games (has homered in 25.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 110 games (has homered in 25.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 103 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 103 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 108 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 108 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 103 games (has homered in 30.1% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 103 games (has homered in 30.1% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 36 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 108 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 108 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

