Angels vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Angels vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (55-58) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-59)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSSUN

Angels vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-126) | TB: (+108)

LAA: (-126) | TB: (+108) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+162) | TB: +1.5 (-196)

LAA: -1.5 (+162) | TB: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Angels vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 7-8, 3.65 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 6-9, 3.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jose Soriano (7-8) to the mound, while Ryan Pepiot (6-9) will answer the bell for the Rays. When Soriano starts, his team is 7-15-0 against the spread this season. Soriano's team is 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays are 6-17-0 ATS in Pepiot's 23 starts with a set spread. The Rays are 1-10 in Pepiot's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (51.3%)

Angels vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Angels, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +108, and Los Angeles is -126 playing at home.

Angels vs Rays Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Angels are +162 to cover, and the Rays are -196.

Angels vs Rays Over/Under

Angels versus Rays, on Aug. 5, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Rays Betting Trends

The Angels have come away with 15 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 10 of 20 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 111 opportunities.

The Angels are 61-50-0 against the spread in their 111 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 40.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-31).

Tampa Bay is 16-15 (winning 51.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 110 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-63-5).

The Rays have a 48-62-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in total hits (100) this season while batting .235 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .486.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Ward will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has a slash line of .277/.367/.401 this season and a team-best OPS of .768.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 40th, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Zach Neto is batting .273 with a .468 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Neto heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Jo Adell is batting .227 with a .295 OBP and 63 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up a team-best .473 slugging percentage. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 25th, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 35th in slugging.

Junior Caminero paces his team with 106 hits. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He is currently 98th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Lowe has 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .271.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .297 with eight doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Angels vs Rays Head to Head

8/4/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2025: 11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/18/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/16/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2024: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/10/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!