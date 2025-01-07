Wizards vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

Wizards vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: SCHN and MNMT

The Houston Rockets (23-12) visit the Washington Wizards (6-27) after winning three home road in a row. The Rockets are heavy favorites by 10 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Wizards vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -10 225.5 -481 +370

Wizards vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (76.3%)

Wizards vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 20 times this season (20-14-1).

The Wizards have played 33 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 17 times out of 33 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 51.5% of the time (17 out of 33 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has performed better at home, covering 11 times in 19 home games, and nine times in 16 road games.

The Rockets have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.4%) than away games (50%).

Against the spread, Washington has been better at home (8-11-0) than away (4-9-1).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 47.4% of the time at home (nine of 19), and 57.1% of the time on the road (eight of 14).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 48.9% from the field.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 20 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11.9 points, 1 assists and 6.5 boards.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (seventh in NBA).

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.7 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also sinking 55.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards receive 12.8 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Wizards receive 12.1 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Bub Carrington averages 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

