Wizards vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Two struggling teams meet when the Washington Wizards (1-11) host the Brooklyn Nets (1-11) on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The Wizards are 4-point favorites as they look to stop a 10-game losing streak against the Nets, who have lost four straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wizards -4 232.5 -172 +144

Wizards vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (51.2%)

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Wizards have covered the spread only twice in 12 games with a set spread.

The Nets are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Wizards have hit the over eight times this season.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 58.3% of the time (seven out of 12 games with a set point total).

Washington owns a worse record against the spread in home games (0-5-0) than it does in road games (2-5-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Wizards hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total three times in five opportunities this season (60%). In road games, they have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .333. It is 2-4-0 ATS on its home court and 2-3-1 on the road.

Nets games have finished above the over/under 66.7% of the time at home (four of six), and 50% of the time on the road (three of six).

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 53.1% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Kyshawn George is averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Tre Johnson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Carlton Carrington is averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. provides the Nets 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Nets are getting 15 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

Terance Mann averages 9.9 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

The Nets get 9.3 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 5.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 63.4% of his shots from the floor.

