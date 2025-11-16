Houston vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Houston Cougars (3-0) visit the Auburn Tigers (3-0) on November 16, 2025. The Cougars will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Tigers, winners of three straight.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Houston vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (62%)

Houston vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Auburn compiled a 21-17-0 record against the spread last season.

When playing at home last season, the Cougars owned a worse record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-3-0).

Against the spread, the Tigers performed better at home (8-7-0) than away (5-5-0) last season.

Houston vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston won 32 of the 36 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (88.9%).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -315 or shorter, the Cougars had a record of 24-2 (92.3%).

Auburn was an underdog four times last season and won twice.

The Tigers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +250 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Houston's implied win probability is 75.9%.

Houston vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Houston was 182nd in college basketball on offense (73.7 points scored per game) and best defensively (58.7 points conceded).

Houston was 96th in the country in rebounds per game (33.3) and 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9) last season.

At 12 assists per game last season, Houston was 292nd in college basketball.

Houston was the third-best team in college basketball in turnovers per game (8.4) and 85th in turnovers forced (12.3) last year.

Auburn ceded 69.4 points per game last year (87th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well offensively, posting 83 points per contest (13th-best).

Auburn averaged 34.4 rebounds per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Auburn ranked 34th in the nation with 16.1 assists per game.

Auburn ranked top-25 last season in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 184th with 11.2 forced turnovers per contest.

