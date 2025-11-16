Spurs vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSW

The Sacramento Kings (3-10) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (8-4) on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 4 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Spurs vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6.5 237.5 -235 +194

Spurs vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (61%)

Spurs vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-6-3).

The Kings are 4-8-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over seven times out of 13 chances this season.

Kings games this year have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed better at home, covering two times in seven home games, and one time in five road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Spurs hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total three times in seven opportunities this season (42.9%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

Sacramento has performed better against the spread away (3-2-1) than at home (1-6-0) this year.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, four of seven) than on the road (66.7%, four of six).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 3.6 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Stephon Castle is averaging 18.4 points, 6.3 boards and 7.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 10.8 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Julian Champagnie averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.4 points, 6.5 boards and 6.4 assists for the Kings.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gets the Kings 18.2 points, 3.4 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Domantas Sabonis gives the Kings 17.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings are receiving 24 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. He is sinking 38.3% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.